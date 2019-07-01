Mayor Briley announces raise for Nashville teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor David Briley announced on Monday that all Metro Nashville Public School (MNPS) teachers will receive another three percent cost of living raise effective Jan. 1.

The newly announced raise is in addition to a three percent raise for all teachers that went into effect on Monday.

Mayor Briley said he has been working for weeks to find ways to get teachers more money this upcoming school year while also avoiding a tax increase.

“I have been working on the MNPS budget with Dr. Battle and Dr. Gentry, trying to find the best possible way to get recurring dollars to teachers while not penalizing the 40 percent of MNPS teachers who are ‘topped out’ and while avoiding a property tax increase this year – something that would have hurt in-county teachers more than the proposed raises would have helped,” Mayor Briley said.

“With this increase in place, we will continue our in-depth talks about comprehensive pay plan restructuring for teachers so the more than half of all teachers who are topped out of receiving meaningful increases will get them in future years. There’s work to be done, but this is an important first step,” Briley said, adding, “I plan to keep at it, and I know we have more great things to come for all students and teachers in our schools.”

The decision comes after weeks of protests by Metro teachers. School board members were initially fighting for a 10 percent raise.