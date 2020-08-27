Maury County Schools describes need to hire more school nurses

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The role of school nurses has become more crucial during the pandemic, as districts across the mid-state continue to modify plans for student safety.

Bettye Kinser, Maury County School Board Chair, told News 2 that Maury County Schools hoping to create a plan that would hire more school nurses.

“This is probably something we needed to look at before now,” said Kinser. “What we’d like to look to do is get a nurse at least in the building for every morning – so that they will be there as the students get off the bus or come in the building when temperatures need to be checked.”

Kisner said the district has only 13 full time nurses, and 3 part time, serving a total of 24 schools.

She said the disparity has left teachers to perform some additional tasks, like contact tracing

“Untrained staff in those schools that don’t have a nurse there in the morning are being asked to do that. I don’t think it’s beneficial, I don’t think it’s best-case scenario.”

If the district chooses to more hire full time nurses, Kisner said it would cost about half a million dollars.

Kisner said that while the hiring task will be an economic challenge for the district, she believes its a priority.

“It’s vital, having someone in every school that can answer those questions that can make parents feel comfortable that we’re doing everything that we can,” she said.

The Maury County School Board will meet on September 8 to discuss a plan for hiring more nurses.

Kinser told News 2 that any plan will have to get final approval from Maury County commissioners.