Maury County school bus involved in crash

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Maury County school bus was involved in a crash in Spring Hill Friday morning.

The crash happened on Depot Street around 7:45 a.m. when the bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Spring Hill police reported five children on board at the time of the crash and none were injured.

The school bus was not damaged in the crash and the students were routed to school, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.