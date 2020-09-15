Maury County residents recovering from Sunday’s flooding

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A line of training storms dumped upwards of seven inches of rain over portions of Maury County Sunday, and residents are still dealing with the aftermath. According to Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, the worst of the flooding was in Mt. Pleasant.

“Today, we are just regrouping and we have some of our personnel traveling around with TEMA doing some property assessments.”

The flash flooding took many residents by surprise as water rushed into areas that typically do not flood.

“My understanding is for a lot of these folks, especially when you have a rain event like this when you get upwards of 7 inches in just a couple of hours, areas that traditionally don’t flood are suddenly underwater. The ground, your culverts, your streams, they just can’t handle it.”

While Maury county personnel and TEMA are traveling around the county Tuesday to assess the damage, the mayor isn’t sure these areas will qualify for assistance.

“You have to hit some thresholds to get government assistance from FEMA and or TEMA. So a lot of folks will be leaning on their churches and their friends and families to regroup and recover.”

If you want to help Maury County residents who were impacted by Sunday’s flooding, you can reach out to the Maury County Mayor’s office or the Maury County Office of Emergency Management at (931) 375-6800.

