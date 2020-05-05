Maury County officials distribute food in Columbia during pandemic

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Maury County helped hand out food to those who need it on Tuesday afternoon.

Maury County mayor Andy Ogles and Columbia mayor Chaz Molder distributed food to people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This happened at The Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Columbia.

Officials said the South Central Human Resource agency organized the event.

