Maury County Fire Department warns of brush fires

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Maury County Fire Department is warning the public of brush fires after crews battled a five-acre blaze.

According to a Facebook post, the Maury County Fire Department put out a five-acre grass/brush fire with terrain ranging from about six to twenty percent grade.

This took about three hours to finish and crews say weather conditions, including wind, low humidity and burning close to natural products of combustion can lead to brush fires.

No other information was immediately released.