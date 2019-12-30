Maury County Fire Department responds to motor vehicle crash,water rescue involving child

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Maury County Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hampshire Pike at 3:53 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, one person was to be removed from the vehicle and transported to Vanderbilt with serious injuries.







Maury County Fire Department and Columbia Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Old Highway 99 at 5:04 for a vehicle stranded in high water.

The two occupants, which included a child, were able to walk out to safety with the assistance of firefighters.

At 6:15 units responded to Bear Creek Pike near Rally Hill Rd for a subject requiring rescue from his home that was taking on water. Rescue units deployed a raft and were able to remove the occupant and one cat to safety.



