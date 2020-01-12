MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Maury County Fire Department conducted a water rescue Saturday afternoon on Rally Hill Road.

According to reports, MCFD responded with their swift water equipment and requested mutual aid from Spring Hill Fire Department.

Maury County Office Of Emergency Management, Maury Regional EMS, Maury County Sherriff’s Department, Spring Hill Police Department, and a representative from Franklin Fire Department also responded.







According to authorities, multiple teams of rescuers were called in place downstream on both sides of the river and used chain saws to access the river ridge.

An inflatable raft with 5 swift water technicians was launched from the roadway and floated down to the truck where the person stranded was placed in a life jacket and placed in the raft.

The raft was then pulled to shore by Spring Hill Fire Department members.

The occupant was checked by EMS and other than being cold was uninjured.

The Maury County Fire Department informed the public that even a few inches of water can sweep a vehicle away. Turn around, don’t drown.