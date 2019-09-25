Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line

(CNN) – Mattel is launching new dolls aimed at breaking gender barriers.

The toy company’s new gender-inclusive dolls are called “Creatable World.”

The figures come in kits with different hair, clothes and accessory options. Some are more feminine and others are masculine.

Children can create their own custom doll by applying any combination of these accessories.

The move comes after Mattel spent years updating its iconic Barbie doll, which is now available in a variety of skin tones and body types. There is also a Barbie that comes in a wheelchair.

The new “Creatable World” dolls will retail for about $44.