I-65 South closed in Brentwood after semi hauling steel coils catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large cargo fire has closed a portion of Interstate 65 in the Brentwood area Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of the Old Hickory Boulevard exit near the Williamson-Davidson county line.

The crash involved a passenger car and commercial vehicle hauling steel coils, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Only two northbound lanes are completely closed to traffic in what Brentwood police describe as a “major accident.”

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

All southbound lanes on I-65 at Old Hickory Blvd. are closed and two lanes north bound closed due to major accident. — Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) October 28, 2020

Brentwood police reported public works crews will work for hours to clean debris from the roadway.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported crews will need to clear 84,000 pounds of steel coils that have spilled onto I-65.

Motorists are encouraged to take Franklin Road as an alternate route.

The roadway is not expected to reopen until 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.