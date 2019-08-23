Mass murder suspect enters ‘not guilty’ plea in Sumner County slayings

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man charged for killing eight people, including his own relatives, is pleading “not guilty.”

Michael Cummins faces 12 charges for the deaths in Westmoreland in April.

Amber Grizzle McGlothin watched on Friday as a judge led an arraignment in Gallatin for Michael Cummins – the man accused of killing the relatives she and her husband are grieving.

“Well somebody needs to represent the family. It hurts him,” she said of her husband. “There’s nobody left except for him and that’s it. He’s the soul survivor.”

Cummins is accused of killing her husband’s mother, his sister, and his 12 year old niece.

“They were kind people, thoughtful, caring and loving parents,” she said.

Cummins did not appear in court for his arraignment on charges in the mass murder, where he’s also accused of killing his parents, uncle, and another woman.

The judge decided to allow Cummins’ records shared from the Department of Children’s Services, but that the records be sealed.

The state will seek the death penalty.

McGlothlin said she wishes the road to justice wasn’t this long.

“Just find him guilty and then just go on and execute him because that is time he’s spending in jail living and breathing and everybody else ain’t,” said McGlothlin.

After the court hearing our crew also caught up with some of Cummins’ family and they said they just want answers about why this happened.

A status hearing for Cummins is set for November 14th.