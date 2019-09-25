Mass flu vaccination at Vanderbilt University Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An annual tradition continues at Vanderbilt University Wednesday as the school works to prevent the spread of flu.

There’s already been one flu-related death this year – a four year old in California.

This is the 9th year for Vanderbilt hosting Flulapalooza.

Last year, more than 13,000 flu vaccinations were given.

It’s open to faculty, staff, students, and volunteers at the hospital and the university.

Officials say the vaccine is one of the most important preventative measures.

And Flulapalooza gives the Vanderbilt community easy access to getting their annual flu shot.

The event will be held from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in a tent between Light Hall and the Veterans Administration hospital.

Flu season can start as early as October so the CDC recommends everyone at least 6 months and older get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.