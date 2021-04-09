Mask mandate to be lifted in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt announced they will allow the executive order requiring face coverings in public spaces to expire.

In a statement, Mayor Holt said he’s encouraged by the declining number of COVID-19 cases in their community. He’s also factoring in the number of people who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Sumner County.

The Mayor said all government buildings will continue to require masks for people entering to conduct business, and local businesses may have the same requirement as well.

County leaders were still encouraging people to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and wearing face-coverings when social distancing is not possible.