Maryland fugitive arrested at Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted in Maryland was arrested and located Sunday morning by Metro police at a local shelter.

According to an arrest warrant, police were called the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street after a disorderly man refused to leave the men’s bathroom. When police arrived, they reportedly found Timothy Diggs, 29, inside the restroom.

Metro police reported Diggs refused to answer officer’s questions and leave the restroom. When they searched his information, officials reportedly found an out-of-state warrant from Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department then confirmed the warrant with Metro police.

Diggs was then taken into custody and will be extradited back to Maryland. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.