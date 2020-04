MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Marshall County authorities said they’re looking for a ‘dangerous person’.

They’re searching for Enrique Martinez. He is between 24-28 years old and was last seen on Mealer Road and Highway 270.

Authorities believe he could be hitchhiking, so remain aware if you’re in the area.

If you know anything about where Martinez could be, call the Marshall County Office of Emergency Management.

