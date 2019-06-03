Marlins take JJ Bleday 4th overall

Tim Corbin’s latest first round pick is outfielder JJ Bleday who was selected 4th overall by the Miami Marlins Monday night in the MLB Draft.

Bleday was the SEC Player of the Year after blasting a national-best 26 home runs. He is also one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes Award.

It has been a monster of a Junior season for Bleday who had only 6 home runs combined over his first two years.

Bleday could still opt to return to Vanderbilt, with a contract that will be in the millions of dollars that is very, very unlikely.

Jeremy Sowers, David Price, Sonny Gray, Pedro Alvarez, Carson Fulmer, Mike Minor, Tyler Beede and Dansby Swanson are just some of the other Commodores that have been drafted in round one since Corbin took over at Vanderbilt.