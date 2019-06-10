Marker vandalized at Summertown Memorial Park

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The operator of Summertown Memorial Park says someone tried to steal a memorial stone over the weekend.

Mike Spears noticed Sunday that someone had been digging around the marker, he told News 2.

The marker is that of Troy Lee Paschal, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who died in February.

Spears said the stone required two people to get it into the ground and would have been too heavy for the thief to lift.

He plans to place cameras at the park which is still under construction, he added.

Spears urges anyone with information on the vandalism to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 931-762-3626.