WATCH: Mariota thankful for time in Nashville, no doubt about future

Marcus Mariota stood at his locker after Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and in a couple of seconds the crowd of media grew.

The reality is that the Tennessee Titans 2015 first round pick has likely played his last game wearing Two-Tone Blue.

“It’s tough to see this season come to an end, I know a lot of these guys put in a lot of hard work. It’s a young team and they will continue to build, I”m excited for them.”

Through coaching changes to injuries, Mariota has been through his share of ups and downs but the most challenging chapter in his career unfolded this season, being benched for Ryan Tannehill.

“It’s never easy, but being around these guys, being around this coaching staff they helped me along the way. No matter what this game will be done at some point for all of us but the relationships last forever,” added Mariota.

Mariota may not have been able to bring Nashville a championship, but he did embrace the city during his stay and he certainly had the respect from his teammates, media and the entire city.

“The organization took a chance on me and I gave it everything I got. I’m not sure what is going to happen, but I know I gave it my all.”

Despite playing the role of the backup for a majority of the season, Mariota found a way to overcome the adversity.

“Faith. I learned a lot about having faith in the things you can’t see and we’ll see what happens,” said Mariota.

So what’s next for 2014 Heisman winner? Mariota was asked if he had any doubt about being a starter in the NFL again.

Mariota said, “No Doubt, no doubt at all. I’m excited to see what opportunities await me!”