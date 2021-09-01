Marion County Schools close in order to clean following COVID-19 numbers

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Marion County Schools will close in order to clean following COVID-19 numbers, according to a post on their Facebook page.

This will begin on Thursday September 2, 2021 and go through Friday, September 10, 2021. Students will return on Monday, September 13, 2021.

All extracurricular activities will be suspended until September 13, 2021.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to track this for updates.