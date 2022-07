NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A marginal risk for strong to severe storms is in place for all of Middle Tennessee and portions of Southern Kentucky Tuesday evening. A few storms will continue overnight into early Wednesday morning.

As a front drops in from the north, storms fire up between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. They will drift slowly south and east overnight.

The overall threat for severe storms looks low. Main concerns will come from heavy rain and gusty winds.