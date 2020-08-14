Maren Morris donates $70,000 to band at East Nashville Magnet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A country music singer is hoping to make an unprecedented school year brighter for Metro Nashville students.

The hallways may be empty, but the beat goes on at East Nashville Magnet High School.

William Jackson, the Director of Bands for the school, is adapting to teaching more than 100 kids online.

“With band kids, it’s a lot of energy around them and in this kind of case, it’s different,” Jackson said. “You don’t have the same kind of feeling of them being around and people making jokes and laughing.”

They started the school year on a high note after receiving a huge $70,000 donation from the HEROES fund through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Morris started the fund in 2017 to help support fine arts programs and music education in public schools.

Jackson says they usually have people support them by donating anywhere from $10-$300. He got the shock of his life when the check came in from the foundation.

“Most people don’t realize it, but bands are expensive with instruments, repairs and upkeep. It’s recommended you get new instruments every 10 years and some of mine are way older than that,” Jackson said.

He still hasn’t been able to get in touch with Morris. He wants her to know that his group of talented musicians wants to prepare something special for her.

“I express myself through music more than words, so I was hoping we can get back soon and the band can make something for her or present a song to the foundation,” Jackson added.

You can learn more about The HEROES Fund here.