MAP: Find your Tennessee county’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map below.

Not seeing the map above? Find you county’s information below:

Vaccine Phases

Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. The state plans to continue moving through phases of the plan as vaccine supplies increase. As of February 2, residents aged 70 and older are able to register for vaccination. TDH expects the state may be able to expand vaccination to Phase 1B groups and those aged 65 and older as soon as March if supplies continue to increase as expected.

Finding Your Phase

Phase 1a1

Who Qualifies: Frontline healthcare workers and dependent disabled adults – Full Breakdown

Frontline healthcare workers and dependent disabled adults – Start Date: December 2020

Phase 1a2

Who Qualifies: Outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient exposure – Full Breakdown

Outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient exposure – Start Date: January 2021

Phase 1b

Who Qualifies: K-12, Child Care, and Other First Responders – Full Breakdown

K-12, Child Care, and Other First Responders – Start Date: Estimated – February/March 2021

Phase 1c

Who Qualifies: Tennesseans 16+ with high-risk health conditions – Full Breakdown

Tennesseans 16+ with high-risk health conditions – Start Date: Estimated – March/April 2021

Phase 2a

Who Qualifies: Tennesseans employed in the following: Social Services, Commercial agriculture, Commercial food production, Corrections staff not included in 1a1, Public Transit – Full Breakdown of Qualifiers

Tennesseans employed in the following: Social Services, Commercial agriculture, Commercial food production, Corrections staff not included in 1a1, Public Transit – Start Date: Estimated – Q2/Q3

Phase 2b

Who Qualifies: Tennesseans employed in the following: Transportation, Public Infrastructure, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy – Full Breakdown of Qualifiers

Tennesseans employed in the following: Transportation, Public Infrastructure, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy – Start Date: Estimated – Q2/Q3

Phase 3

Who Qualifies: Tennesseans in congregate living facilities, grocery workers, additional corrections not listed in previous phases – Full Breakdown of Qualifiers

Tennesseans in congregate living facilities, grocery workers, additional corrections not listed in previous phases – Start Date: Estimated – Q3/Q4

Age Groups

75+: December 2020

December 2020 70+: February 2021

February 2021 65+: Estimated – March 2021

Estimated – March 2021 55+: TBD

TBD 45+: TBD

TBD 35+: TBD

TBD 25+: TBD

TBD 16+: TBD

If you aren’t sure what phase of the vaccination plan you would be eligible for, the state’s health department launched a tool earlier this year to help you find out when you would be eligible. To read the state’s full COVID-19 vaccination plan, click here.

As of February 2, TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 691,574 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 7.20% of the state has received at least one dose.

This article will be updated with additional information as soon as it becomes available.