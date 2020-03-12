Many threads to Tennessee’s COVID-19 response, but no closing of state offices or building so far

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are many, many threads to the story of COVID-19 and the reaction from Tennessee’s Capitol Hill but so far it does not include closings state buildings.

first, there is no word now of closing state office buildings like this one or the state capitol.

“We are just kind of playing it by ear for now,” said Lt. Governor Randy McNally at his weekly news conference with reporters.

Sen. McNally is also “encouraging” large groups to “consider” staying away from the capitol for visits, planned events on the capitol grounds or to see committee action on bills.

This comes as Governor Bill Lee Thursday indicated he will add help for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in his state budget for things like telemedicine where you see a doctor online.

“We are beginning to look at what we can do to keep patients like the elderly and those with chronic conditions to be served at home,” said Dr. Wendy Long who heads up the Tennessee Hospital Association.

The COVID-19 virus even prompted House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison to offer his own version of what every one of us can do.

“Eat less calories. stay away from high sugars and candy,” began the legislative leader. “Take a good walk outside. Get your juices flowing. wash your hands. Take good multivitamins, shower often.”

The lawmaker said his personal COVID-19 ideas got his family doctor’s approval.