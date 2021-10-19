Man’s ex-girlfriend arrested for check forgery in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lebanon man’s ex-girlfriend was arrested Monday for attempting to cash a forged check.

On April 16, 2021, the victim received a call from his bank asking whether his ex-girlfriend was authorized to cash a $2,500 check from his account. The man told his bank that he had not endorsed the check.

According to an arrest affidavit, the man’s ex-girlfriend, Melissa Maynard, 42, ran out of the bank and left the check and her ID behind.

The victim told police the check was stolen from his mailbox in Lebanon.

Maynard was arrested for check forgery.