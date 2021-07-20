Manhunt underway for remaining Fentress County jail escapee

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the two men who escaped from the Fentress County jail Monday morning has been captured, while the manhunt continues for the second inmate.

The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office said Casey Ridenour, 22, and Charles Kennedy, 35, were able to get away from jail around 8 a.m. Monday.

The pair went behind the building, where they stole a correctional officer’s vehicle, according to deputies.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle, which they said was driving at speeds of about 130 miles per hour on the Highway 127 bypass.

Charles Kennedy and Casey Ridenour (Courtesy Fentress County Sheriff’s Office)

Ridenour and Kennedy ditched the stolen car on Delk Street and ran off, investigators said.

Search efforts by ground and by air were conducted by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, as well as first responders from Cumberland and Roane counties.

Ridenour and Kennedy, who were jailed on charges out of Roane County, were added Monday afternoon to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s list of Most Wanted criminals. A reward of up to $2,500 was announced for information leading to their arrests.

The agency posted to Twitter around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday that Ridenour had been taken into custody, but said Kennedy remained on the run.

Anyone who sees Kennedy is asked to call 911 immediately.