Manhunt underway for driver who intentionally crashed into Houston County Sheriff vehicles

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for the driver who intentionally crashed into at least three Houston County Sheriff’s Office vehicles Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Sheriff’s Office on Highway 149 in Erin around 6:15 a.m.

Video shows the driver intentionally crash into two Sheriff’s vehicle in the department’s parking lot.

Sheriff Kevin Sugg asks anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

Humphreys and Stewart County authorities are assisting in the search.

No additional information was immediately released.