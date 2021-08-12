Manhunt underway for 2 men after car stolen with child inside in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-county manhunt is currently underway after investigators say two men stole a car with a child inside Thursday night.

According to Maury County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on Interstate 65 in Maury County. The child was located safe, but the two men are still on the run.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Additional details about the suspects were not immediately released. If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to call 911 immediately.