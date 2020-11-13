Manhunt underway after officer shot, killed in Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — A Helena-West Helena Police officer was reportedly shot and killed Thursday evening.

According to Helena-West Helena Police, the shooting happened when officers were looking for a suspect in connection with a November 1 shooting at 360 Denise Drive in West Helena. The suspect had reportedly came into the victim’s house, hit him in the head and shot him.

Officers reportedly spotted the suspect in a vehicle outside of the Delta Inn on Highway 49 at around 4:30 p.m. Helena-West Helena Police say the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began firing shots, striking one of the officers.

The officer died at Helena Regional Medical Center.

Police have identified the suspect as Latarius Howard, also known as L.T. Truitt.

Howard is believed to be traveling in a maroon SUV. Police say he has ties to Phillips County, Jonesboro and Little Rock, as well as Leland County, Mississippi.

Helena-West Helena Police are not releasing the name of the officer at this time.