Man wounded in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at a South Nashville apartment complex Sunday night.

It happened at the City Side Flatts on Lebanon Pike near Spence Lane around 7 p.m.

Metro police reported the victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.