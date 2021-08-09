Man wounded in shooting near gas station in Bellshire area of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting in the Bellshire area of Nashville late Sunday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire on Bell Grimes Lane near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

(Photo: WKRN)

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

Detectives have not released any additional information, including a description of the gunman or a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.