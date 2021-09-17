Man wounded in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in East Nashville early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Cleveland Street and North 9th Street.

(Photo: WKRN)

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information nor suspect description was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 for updates.