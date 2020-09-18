Man wounded in drive-by shooting at Antioch strip mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting at an Antioch strip mall Thursday night.

The shooting happened at The Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing around 9:40 p.m.

Metro police reported the victim was shot in the behind by a suspect driving a black Nissan Altima.

(Photo: WKRN)

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.