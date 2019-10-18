Man wounded in apparent drive-by shooting outside Germantown Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who showed up at a Nashville hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night told investigators he was the victim of a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of the Germantown Kroger.

Metro police responded around midnight to TriStar Centennial Medical Center where the man walked in for treatment.

The victim was interviewed and told officers he and his wife were parked outside of the Kroger on Monroe Street, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them. Someone inside that vehicle shot into the couple’s car, striking the man, then fled, the victim explained.

The shooting victim showed up at Centennial and was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Detectives went to the Kroger parking lot and said they could not locate physical evidence of a shooting.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.