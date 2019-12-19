Man, woman suspected of forcibly taking truck after armed shoplifting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Clarksville police want to find a man and woman involved in a shoplifting case and said the two are suspected of forcibly taking a pickup truck Thursday morning.

Police say around 4:50 a.m. a pickup truck was taken by force and a man was hurt.

The vehicle is a white GMC pickup truck with Texas plate K-S-T-3-5-5-8.

Police say on Saturday evening, a man showed a gun to employees at a Walmart as he left without paying for items.

This happened at the Walmart on Madison Street and Clarksville police say the pair was spotted again Wednesday at the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Walmart.

Officers tried to stop them after they drove off, but the police say the pair drove away recklessly, and officers ended the chase.

They later found their Ford Fusion abandoned.

Officers did say they have tentative identifications on both suspects.

Contact Clarksville police if you have any information.