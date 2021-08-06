Man with ‘unique tattoos’ arrested after break-in at Antioch drive-thru

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified and arrested the man suspected of breaking into a Dunkin Donuts in Antioch through the drive-thru window last month.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. on July 15 to a burglary at the business on Cane Ridge Road.

Robert Mace (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the burglar, now identified as 23-year-old Robert Mace, was seen on surveillance video, smashing the drive-thru window with either a rock or brick, then prying it open.

He reached through the window and tried to grab the register, but there was no money inside, according to investigators.

Mace has “unique tattoos” on his wrist, as well as the top of his hand and fingers, which helped to identify him as the burglar when he was later arrested on unrelated charges, police said.

He was charged Thursday night with felony burglary and his bond was set at $6,000.