Man with multiple DUI’s charged with running over aspiring writer

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re learning much more tonight about the victim and driver involved in a fatal wreck Monday afternoon in Gallatin.

The victim was an aspiring writer, and the driver who allegedly ran him over is a multiple DUI offender.

The driver is Dwain Patton, now accused of driving over a jogger, and aspiring writer, Keith Bell, 31 years of age.

News 2 has learned, the 28-year-old Patton has 2 prior DUI convictions, and he had just been released on bond on his 3rd DUI when Monday’s tragedy happened.

Detective Chuck Cook of the Gallatin Police confirms that Patton bonded out of jail on Sunday night and then Monday afternoon was allegedly getting high, and running over the innocent victim.

Cook says Bell was jogging, facing on coming traffic. Around 3 pm, Dwain Patton crossed over the center line and struck the aspiring writer, age 31, from behind.

Detective Cook says, “the next day someone woke up without a dad, someone woke up without a husband and someone woke up without a son, all because of impaired driving.”

The impact was so forceful, the Jeep glass shattered on the driver’s side. The frame around the door also was bent.



Police say Mr. Bell’s cell phone was found lodged in the jeep’s front grill. The Jeep was located a good distance from where Keith Bell was killed.

Det. Cook confirms that the phone, still stuck in the grill, began ringing when officers located the Jeep.

According to Police, Patton drove into a driveway around Stephanie Street and Duncan Street. It’s there that citizens found Patton in the driver’s seat, slumped over, unresponsive. The car was reportedly still in gear and running and his foot on the brake.

Police arrived and quickly administered 2 doses of Narcan to Patton.

Police say there was a needle in his hand and a substance believed to be heroin was found beside him.

After being resuscitated, Police say, Patton admitted getting heroin from a friend.

Cook interviewed Patton who said he doesn’t remember anything.

Det. Cook says, “he says he doesn’t remember anything except waking up with ems treating him.”

Dwain Patton is back behind bars charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

According to the TBI, Patton received his 2nd DUI in January of 2015, where he also left the scene of an accident.

According to reports, Patton received his 3rd DUI in May of 2019.