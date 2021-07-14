Man who fled state troopers in stolen Land Rover arrested; stolen gun seized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol worked together to arrest a man Wednesday afternoon who fled from state troopers in Henderson County while behind the wheel of a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover SUV that was stolen in an April 15 carjacking in Nashville.

According to MNPD, 26-year-old Omari Moore of Madison was tracked by a THP helicopter as he traveled from West Tennessee into Nashville. When Moore parked the SUV near the intersection of Kirkpatrick and Sylvan Streets, detectives moved in and arrested him.

Moore was carrying a small backpack that contained a Glock .40 caliber pistol. The gun was stolen during a vehicle burglary on the 2300 block of Murfreesboro Pike on June 27.

Investigators say the Range Rover was stolen after its owner was confronted by a gunman just after arriving at his Youngs Lane home.

Moore was reportedly free on bond in relation to a 2019 arrest in Nashville on multiple burglary, theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and unlawful gun possession charges.

Investigators say Moore refused to cooperate with detectives when asked about the April carjacking. He is being extradited back to West Tennessee to be charged by Tennessee Highway Patrol on charges of evading arrest, auto theft, felony reckless endangerment and multiple traffic offenses.