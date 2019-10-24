Man who escaped Kentucky jail through HVAC system arrested in Indiana

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old shooting suspect who escaped from the Christian County, Kentucky jail Monday was captured Thursday morning in Evansville, Indiana.

Hopkinsville police said Creadell Hubbard had escaped through the facility’s heating and cooling system sometime between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the United States Marshals Service alerted investigators around 2 a.m. Thursday that Hubbard had been captured in Evansville. No specifics of the arrest were released. Hubbard was expected to be lodged in the Henderson County, Kentucky jail.

Hubbard has a criminal history that includes charges ranging from fleeing and evading police to possession of a gun by a convicted felon. He is also the suspect in a previous shooting on Jago Road in Hopkinsville, police revealed.

The US Marshals Service had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Hubbard’s arrest. It was not immediately clear if anyone would receive that reward.