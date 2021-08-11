Man wearing ‘Minecraft backpack’ arrested after MAPCO burglary in Edgehill neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a suspected burglar accused of stealing cigarettes, beer and lottery tickets from a closed MAPCO in the Edgehill neighborhood earlier this year.

Officers responded June 20 to a break-in at the business on Eighth Avenue South near Wedgewood Avenue.

A warrant states surveillance video from the MAPCO showed three people force their way inside through the back door and steal “a large quantity” of cigarettes, beer and lottery tickets, along with various merchandise.

Police said one of the three burglars was wearing a Minecraft backpack, which was black and green with a pixelated face.

Nearly a week after the break-in, detectives said they located the man, identified as 28-year-old Demario Taylor, wearing the same backpack.

CRIME TRACKER: Find the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee →

Taylor was charged Tuesday afternoon with burglary and theft. His bond was set at $5,000.

A booking photo for Taylor was not immediately released by law enforcement.