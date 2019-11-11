Man wanted in multiple counties captured after pursuit and shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County Sheriff’s office have captured a man wanted in several counties.

The Cheatham Drug Agents were investigating a drug overdose that occurred on November 8th when the information was received the suspected dealer, Joseph Edward Johnson.

According to authorities, Johnson was spotted by investigators in Pleasant View Tennessee on Friday night.

He has outstanding warrants in Cheatham, Montgomery, and Davidson counties.

According to reports, Johnson sped away from approaching deputies and led them on a pursuit in northern Cheatham and Robertson counties.

Johnson allegedly rammed a supervisor’s vehicle almost flipping it over.

The pursuit went into Robertson county and was going to be terminated.

He allegedly hit another unmarked vehicle several times.

The Cheatham deputy exited his cruiser as Johnson was driving towards the deputy.

Shots were fired into the windshield of Johnson’s car, however, he was not struck and surrendered immediately.

Johnson’s car



Johnson complained of back pain and was transported to a hospital in Ashland City where he was examined, released and taken to jail.

The shooting investigation was conducted by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Since Johnson was not injured by Cheatham deputies, the TBI did not respond.



Johnson faces several charges and is currently being held without bond in Cheatham county.