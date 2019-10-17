Man wanted for shooting, killing his ex-girlfriend in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is wanted after shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend outside of her home in North Nashville Thursday.

Officers responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. at a home on Morena Street.

Brandon Horton, 30, is wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Temptress Peebles outside her home. Police said it appears she had just arrived at the home in her car. She had been staying with family and coming to the house frequently.

Police said Horton may be driving a black size midsize Chevy SUV.

Officers said Horton had outstanding warrants and attacked the victim outside of her home on Oct. 6.

Horton is considered armed and dangerous.

Click here to view News 2's 2019 CrimeTracker homicide map.

