Police search for suspect who shot man outside of Nashville motel

(Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police have identified the man responsible for the shooting that critically injured a 54-year-old man in the parking lot of the Congress Inn on April 7th.

According to reports, 26-year-old Jarvis Everett allegedly shot the victim after an argument involving a woman. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

An outstanding arrest warrant charging Everett with aggravated assault was issued on April 20th.

Anyone with information regarding Everett’s whereabouts can contact police at (615) 742-7463.


