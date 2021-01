SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for sexual battery is now behind bars, according to the Smyrna’s Public Information Officer.

Officials say The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office arrested Armando Morales, Jr. in connection to a sexual battery incident on December 28.

Morales Jr. was processed at the Smyrna Police Department and a bond of $10,000 was set.

Morales is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.