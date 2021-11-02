Man wanted for setting fires near Lower Broadway businesses, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man who is accused of setting several fires outside three different businesses on Lower Broadway Monday afternoon.

Employees of Robert’s Western World told police the suspect was upstairs at the bar when an employee saw trash was on fire. The suspect was then asked to leave.

Shortly after, the manager of Jack’s Bar-B-Que found cardboard boxes on fire. Then a security guard for the Ryman Auditorium said trash was on fire near their business.

Metro Police say it is unknown whether the businesses want to press charges. The suspect has been described s a man between 25 and 30-years-old. He was wearing a red jacket at the time of the incident.