Closings
Man wanted for robbing Monterey market with crowbar

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Monterey need help finding an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the incidident happened at the Convenience Mart on South Holly Street just after midnight Wedneday.

They say this suspect smashed through the font window and threatened the store clerk before stealing several hundred dollars.

The suspect ran away in the direction of Rose Avenue.

He was wearing gloves and a mask but police say someone must know who he is.

He’s between 5 feet inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and was armed with a crowbar.

They’re also asking if anyone saw this mask laying around to contact Monterey police at 931-839-2323.

