Man wanted for robbing businesses through drive-thru windows

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to identify a man who robbed two businesses at gunpoint via a drive-thru window.

According to Metro Police, the suspect robbed the Walgreens on the 600 block of Gallatin Pike South early Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect demanded cash at gunpoint, the clerk complied, and he fled the scene on foot.

The same suspect is accused in a similar robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza on the 400 block of Gallatin Pike North on July 14. Investigators say he approached the drive-thru window on foot, displayed a gun and demanded cash, received cash and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, and it appears he wore the same shoes in both robberies.