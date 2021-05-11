Suspect wanted for murder in deadly shooting of man found along I-24

Metro police have identified a person wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man whose body was dumped along the side of Interstate 24 in South Nashville Monday morning.

Investigators say 31-year-old Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom stopped his Jeep Cherokee under the bridge and inquired about purchasing heroin.

The investigation shows 36-year-old Tony Williams, who was homeless, heard the request, left for a brief time, and then returned. Shortly afterwards, a witness told investigators that Newsom opened fire on Williams.

Investigators say Newsom and Williams made it into Newsom’s Jeep. Newsom drove a short distance on I-24 west to the Briley Parkway exit where Williams was left dead on the side of the road.

Newsom later abandoned the Jeep, which had a blown tire, near the Briley Parkway and Murfreesboro Pike interchange.

Witnesses identified Newsom as the suspect through photo lineups. Earlier, Newsom was wanted as a person of interest in the case.

Newsom was last known to have lived in LaVergne. If you have any information regarding Newsom’s whereabouts, contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.