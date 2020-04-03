Man wanted for fire inside downtown Nashville parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department investigators search for a man in connection with a fire inside a parking garage on Commerce Street on Wednesday March 25, 2020.

According to officials, someone set a golf cart on fire inside the parking garage on Commerce Street. The fire was contained to a small corner of the garage around 12:30 a.m.

Reports show the fire did cause substantial damage to the building and to the adjoining businesses.

Anyone who recognizes this person of interest should call 1-800-762-3017.