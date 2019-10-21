Man wanted for attempted homicide now in custody in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thomas Reynolds is now in custody after help from the public and law enforcement on his whereabouts.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, and Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Reynolds was arrested out of Stewart County for attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment, and felon in possession of a handgun.

He was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in Montgomery County.

Reynolds was booked into the Stewart County Jail on a $127,500 bond.