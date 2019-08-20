Man wanted for attacking woman inside JW Marriott

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police sex crimes detectives are working to identify a man who attacked a woman outside her hotel room in downtown Nashville earlier this month.

Metro police said the suspect was seen following the victim on Demonbreun Street and into the JW Marriott on Eighth Avenue South on Aug. 4 around 11:30 p.m.

The man reportedly got onto an elevator with the 27-year-old victim and hung back as she exited until she swiped her key card to enter her room.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The suspect then sprinted toward her and attempted to push her inside her room, according to Metro police.

Metro police said she fought back as he repeatedly slapped her in the face. She reportedly screamed and he ran away.

He was described by Metro police as in his 30s or 40s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts with black and red Adidas tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.